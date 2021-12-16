Energy stocks boost Shanghai shares, consumer firms weigh on blue chips

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's main Shanghai stock index edged higher on Thursday but consumer firms weighed on blue chips amid concerns over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, while weakness in Chinese tech firms dragged Hong Kong's Hang Seng lower.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.28% at 3,657.85, with energy firms providing support.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) was down 0.07%, with a 4.69% gain in energy shares (.CSI000908) offset by losses in sectors such as consumer staples (.CSI000912), down 1.92% and non-ferrous metals (.CSIH11059), down 2.35%.

** An index tracking the coal sector (.CSI000820) surged 6.34% amid a government crackdown on illegal mining that has lifted prices. read more

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong (.HSCE) fell 1.11% to 8,250.55, while the Hang Seng Index (.HSI) was down 0.81% at 23,231.48.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were JD.Com Inc (9618.HK), down 4.88%, Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd (2313.HK), trading 4.26% lower, and Meituan (3690.HK), dropping 4.14%.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking the IT sector (.HSCIIT) fell 2.1%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index (.SZSC) was up 0.06%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index (.CNT) was higher by 0.3% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index (.STAR50) was down 0.22%​.

** A-shares of Chinese companies that were reported on Wednesday to be on the verge of being added to U.S. investment and export blacklists rose.

** China's Leon Technology Co (300603.SZ) finished the morning session up 6.5%, after the company downplayed a report it would be added to the investment blacklist. read more

** But Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) (0981.HK) ended the morning down 3.42% in Hong Kong.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was weaker by 0.10% while Japan's Nikkei index (.N225) was up 1.87%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3672 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 6.368.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich

