England and Wales see 21% annual rise in company insolvencies in November















LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - England and Wales saw a 21% annual rise in the number of company insolvencies last month and the second-highest monthly total in figures going back to 2019, published a day after the Bank of England said businesses were coming under increased pressure.

Some 2,029 registered companies in England and Wales were declared insolvent in November, second only to the number in March, when pandemic-related protections against court orders ended.

The Insolvency Service, the government agency which published the data, said November's increase partly reflected more winding-up petitions from tax authorities as well as 95 compulsory liquidations requested by a single, unidentified bank.

"Rising interest rates, energy costs and supply chain issues are starting to bite as we head into 2023," said David Kelly, head of insolvency at accountants PwC.

Retail, hospitality and construction businesses were under particular pressure, he added.

On Tuesday, the Bank of England said in a half-yearly report that British businesses appeared resilient, after stronger earnings this year, but 2023 looked tougher, especially for smaller firms exposed to higher borrowing costs.

For individuals, the most common agreement with unpaid creditors - an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) - saw an 11% increase compared with the three months to the end of November 2021, and a 14% rise from before the pandemic.

