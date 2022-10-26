Epiroc order intake disappoints, shares drop 5%















Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish mining gear maker Epiroc (EPIRa.ST) reported a weaker-than-expected order intake on Wednesday, sending its shares down 5% even as third-quarter earnings matched forecasts.

Excluding Russia, order intake rose 5% organically to 13.32 billion crowns in the quarter, but still lagging behind the 13.53 billion crowns expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Epiroc shares fell following the results to trade 5.2% lower by 0951 GMT after being up 1.2% ahead of the report.

"The weaker order intake is the reason for the downturn," Pareto Securities analyst Anders Roslund said.

Epiroc said near-term demand was expected to remain at high level.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 2.90 billion Swedish crowns ($265.9 million) from 2.35 billion crowns a year ago, in line with the 2.87 billion crowns expected by analysts in the poll.

($1 = 10.9069 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Marie Mannes, additional reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn and Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik











