Equinor evaluating impact of Britain's windfall tax on projects















LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil company Equinor (EQNR.OL) said on Tuesday it is evaluating the impact of Britain's windfall tax on its oil and gas projects, including the giant Rosebank development.

The British government's decision last week to raise the windfall tax on North Sea producers to 35% from 25% "does not help investor confidence," Equinor said in a statement to Reuters.

"Uncertainty makes it harder to take investment decisions, especially the uncertainty around the longevity of the EPL (Energy Profits Levy)," Equinor said, referring to the tax.

"The Autumn Statement did not help investor confidence and we are evaluating the impact of the EPL on our projects."

Equinor is preparing to make a final investment decision on the Rosebank project in the North Sea, one of the largest developments in recent years, in the first quarter of 2023.

Reporting by Ron Bousso. Editing by Jane Merriman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.