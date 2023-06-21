EU antitrust regulators scrap probe into Fox unit, Ziggo

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have scrapped an investigation into a Fox (FOXA.O) unit and Netherlands-based Ziggo Sport over European sports rights in 2020, two years after raiding their premises, according to an update on the European Commission website.

The EU competition enforcer in its 2018 statement said it had raided some companies in several EU countries that distribute media rights and related rights pertaining to various sports events or their broadcasting. It did not name the companies.

Fox Networks Group (FNG), an operating unit of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, and Ziggo Sport, a Netherlands-based broadcaster owned by Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) and Vodafone (VOD.L), said they were cooperating with the EU watchdog.

"This case has been administratively closed," the Commission said on its website without providing details.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Mark Potter















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.