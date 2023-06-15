EU closes antitrust probe in wood pulp sector for lack of evidence















BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday said it had closed an antitrust investigation in the wood pulp sector, as it had found insufficient evidence to pursue the probe.

The commission in October 2021 carried out unannounced inspections at the premises of companies active in the wood pulp sector in various EU member states, over concerns they had violated antitrust rules.

Finland's Stora Enso (STERV.HE) and UPM (UPM.HE) confirmed at the time they were visited by European Commission officials.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten











