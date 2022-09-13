1 minute read
EU Commission to call another Energy Council meeting this month
MADRID, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission will call member states' energy ministers for another Energy Council meeting by the end of this month to approve measures to handle the energy crisis, Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera said on Spanish TV channel TV3 on Tuesday.
Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.