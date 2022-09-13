EU Commission to call another Energy Council meeting this month

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Spanish Minister for the Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera, Greek Energy Minister Konstantinos Skrekas and Czech Deputy Prime Minister Jozef Sikela attend a European Union Energy Ministers emergency meeting, which is set to tackle soaring costs due to curbed gas supplies from Russia, in Brussels, Belgium September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

MADRID, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission will call member states' energy ministers for another Energy Council meeting by the end of this month to approve measures to handle the energy crisis, Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera said on Spanish TV channel TV3 on Tuesday.

