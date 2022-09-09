EU countries ask bloc to propose windfall revenue cap for power firms

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

European Union flags fly at half mast outside the European Commission headquarters, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Brussels, Belgium, September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers on Friday tasked Brussels with drafting proposals to cap the revenues of non-gas fuelled power generators, in a bid to pull down energy costs for consumers, according to a draft summary of the ministers' meeting.

The ministers also asked the European Commission to propose other emergency temporary measures including a gas price cap, but held back from endorsing a price cap specifically for Russian gas, according to the draft document seen by Reuters.

Brussels should deliver the proposals by mid-September, the draft said.

Reporting by Kate Abnett

