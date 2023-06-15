EU drops antitrust investigation into water infrastructure companies















BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Thursday scraped a year-long investigation into several companies which build networks and treatment plants for drinking water and waste water for lack of evidence.

The European Commission raided the companies in one EU country last year on concerns that they may have rigged bids in projects involving EU funds. It did not name the companies.

"After a thorough analysis and careful assessment of all the evidence gathered, the Commission has concluded that there is insufficient ground to further pursue the investigation," the EU competition watchdog said in a statement.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Foo Yun Chee











