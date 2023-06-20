EU hopes for 160 bln euros of investment in key technologies

By
European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels,
European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission asked EU governments on Tuesday to come up with an extra 10 billion euros for 2024-27 to leverage a total of 160 billion euros worth of investment in key technologies, including renewable energy.

The call comes as the European Union executive is reviewing the bloc's long-term budget that totals around 1% of the EU's GDP and pays for various joint European policies.

The review is necessary to factor into the 2021-27 shared budget the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an energy crisis, as well as rampant inflation and sharp interest rate rises.

Nor did the EU budget anticipate the fierce competition between Europe, the United States and China for the latest "clean" technologies to produce energy.

"The future of the strategic industries should be made in Europe," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in presenting the call for more money.

The new scheme is to be called Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP) and help develop in the EU microelectronics and quantum computing, as well as renewable energy and electricity storage, among others.

"With the existing funding, and an extra €10 billion that we intend to inject, we aim to reach up to €160 billion in investments in the coming years," von der Leyen said, adding the input would be multiplied through "crowding in of private capital". ($1 = 0.9155 euros)

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Bart Meijer, editing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Jan is the Acting Bureau Chief in Brussels. He has been covering European Union policy, focusing on economics, since 2005 after a five year assignment in Stockholm where he covered tech and telecoms stocks, the central bank and general news. Jan joined Reuters in 1993 in Warsaw from the main Polish TV news programme "Wiadomosci", where he was a reporter and anchor for the morning news edition. Jan won the Reuters Journalist of the Year award in 2007 in the Scoop of the Year category, a second time in 2010 for his coverage of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and for the third time in 2011, this time as part of the Brussels team, for the Story of the Year. A Polish national, Jan graduated from Warsaw University with a Master’s in English literature. He is a keen sailor, photographer and bushcraft enthusiast. Contact: +32478340050

Read Next