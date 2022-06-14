EU lawmaker committees object to planned 'green' label for gas, nuclear investments

A general view of the Doel Nuclear Power Station is seen after the Belgian government agreed in principle to close its two nuclear power plants by 2025, in Doel, Belgium, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Reuters) - Two European Parliament committees on Tuesday supported an attempt to stop the EU labelling gas and nuclear energy as climate-friendly investments.

The committee voted in favour of a resolution which attempts to block EU rules that would label gas and nuclear energy investments as sustainable in the EU's so-called "taxonomy".

The full parliament will vote in early July on the resolution. Support from at least half of its 705 lawmakers would block the EU gas and nuclear rules.

Reporting by Kate Abnett

