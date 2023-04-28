EU ministers note speed of unfolding of U.S., Swiss bank turbulence

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers noted the speed with which recent bank turbulence in the United States and Switzerland unfolded, as a lesson for the European banking sector, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Paschal Donohoe said.

Speaking at a press conference after the ministers' talks in Stockholm, Donohoe stressed the European banking sector was resilient, well capitalised and liquid.

