EU sanctions Russia's settlement depository which services Eurobonds

June 3 (Reuters) - The European Union has expanded sanctions against Russia and added the National Settlement Depository, which Moscow planned to use to service the country's Eurobonds, to the list of sanctioned entities, an EU document showed on Friday.

Russia said this week it was replacing Citibank, which has stopped servicing the country's Eurobonds, with its own National Settlement Depository, as it risks its first major external debt default in more than a century. read more

