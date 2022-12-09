Euro zone banks must keep down stock of bad loans in downturn, ECB says















NICOSIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are relatively healthy at the start of the economic downturn and a key priority will be to keep down the stock of soured loans, European Central Bank supervisory chief Andrea Enria said on Friday.

Enria added that supervisors must stay alert to the potential systemic risk from crypto assets and there was a growing need for a global regulatory framework.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra











