Euro zone banks shouldn't bet on more state help, Enria says















VIENNA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks shouldn't bet on governments stabilising the economy once more and must instead watch for loans that go unpaid, the European Central Bank's top supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday.

Enria said the COVID-19 pandemic had a smaller impact than feared on banks' balance sheets also thanks to generous help from governments and central banks, but these were unlikely to come to the rescue again this time as inflation was high.

"The situation we are facing today is therefore quite different from the one during the pandemic and expectations about forthcoming government actions should not be reflected in balance sheet management strategies," Enria told an event in Vienna.

He emphasised that so called 'underperforming loans' - which are those at increased risk of going unpaid - had continued to build up, particularly in sectors such as oil and gas, and, by the end of June, were 10% above their level at the end of 2020.

These vulnerable sectors accounted for at least 18% of bank loans to companies outside the financial sectors, Enria added.

He repeated warnings about leveraged loans, which have not decreased despite repeated ECB warnings, mortgages and volatility in energy trading.

