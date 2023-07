LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - The euro zone blue-chip index of shares (.STOXX50E) rose to its highest level since December 2007 on Thursday, after the European Central Bank raised interest rates, as expected.

The index ticked to a session high of 4430.43 shortly after 1315 GMT and was last up 1.9%.

Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper

