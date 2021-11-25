Euro zone bond yields dip, focus on ECB

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were set to fall for the first time in three sessions on Thursday as investors continued to focus on messaging from the European Central Bank.

The bloc's bond yields have risen sharply this week as investors ramped up their bets on a ECB rate hike by the end of next year on Tuesday as several policymakers drew increasing attention to upside inflationary risks. read more

Trading thinned on Thursday as U.S. traders were out for the Thanksgiving holiday and bond yields dipped.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 2 basis points to -0.24% by 0836 GMT after rising 12 basis points over the previous three sessions.

Italy's 10-year yield was down 3 basis points to 1.05%.

Focus remained on the ECB, which will publish the accounts of its October meeting at 1230 GMT. That meeting had caused turmoil in the markets as President Christine Lagarde was not seen as pushing back enough on money market bets on 20 basis points of rate hikes from the bank by the end of next year.

Analysts at Mizuho said the meeting minutes "now holds more relevance as ECB policymakers have expressed that the PEPP assessment is not affected by the latest COVID developments."

PEPP refers to the ECB's pandemic emergency bond purchase programme, which an increasing number of policymakers have said they expect to end in March, even with the surge in European coronavirus cases that has led some member states to implement restrictions.

In addition to the minutes, investors will also watch speeches from ECB President Christine Lagarde, board members Frank Elderson and Isabel Schnabel, as well as French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

In the primary market, Italy will raise up to 3.25 billion euros from the auction of a two-year bond and an inflation-linked 10-year bond.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.