Euro zone bond yields fall as market calms after ECB rout

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone bonds showed further signs of calm on Wednesday, with yields set to fall for the first time in five sessions but stay close to recent highs as markets remain cautious after the European Central Bank's hawkish turn last week.

With euro zone inflation stuck at record highs, markets last week seized on ECB President Christine Lagarde not repeating that a 2022 rate rise was very unlikely, sending bond yields and rate hike bets surging. read more

Comments from ECB officials including Lagarde on Monday and Tuesday suggesting a big tightening of monetary policy is not needed and market reaction since the bank's policy meeting last week has been too strong appeared to provide some relief for markets.

While yields still ended the day higher on Tuesday, driven in part by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, on Wednesday, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 3 basis points to 0.23% by 0826 GMT.

Germany's five-year yield, which rose above 0% for the first time since 2018 on Friday fell similarly and was back in negative territory at -0.01%.

Italy and Greece, the biggest beneficiaries of ECB stimulus, whose bond prices have underperformed since the ECB meeting, outperformed on Wednesday, pushing down yields, which move inversely with prices.

The yield on Greece's 10-year benchmark bond was down 8 bps at 2.45% but is up 75 bps since early last week.

Italy's 10-year yield, was 5 bps lower at 1.78%, though up 40 bps since the start of last week.

The closely-watched Italian yield spread with German 10-year bonds, effectively the risk premium on Italian debt, was down a touch to 155 bps.

Wednesday's drops are small compared to the recent surge in bond yields and money market bets still imply around a 70% chance of a 10 bps ECB rate hike by June and a 90% chance of 50 bps of hikes by December, similar to Tuesday's levels.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel will give a speech later in the session.

"The ECB's credibility in pushing back against the market will continue to be dampened by inflation remaining high, and markets are unlikely to fully listen to these messages," Mizuho analysts told clients.

In the primary market, Spain started the sale of a new 30-year bond by syndication, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

Germany and Portugal will hold auctions.

