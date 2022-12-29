Euro zone business lending growth slows sharply in November
FRANKFURT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Bank lending to euro zone companies slowed in November, easing back from the sector's biggest borrowing binge in over a decade as rising interest rates and a looming recession appear to be taking a toll, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.
Lending to businesses in the 19-country euro area expanded by 8.4% in November after an 8.9% reading a month earlier while household credit growth slowed to 4.1% from 4.2%.
The monthly flow of loans to companies was also sharply lower at minus 1 billion euros after a 24 billion euro reading a month earlier.
Growth in the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone meanwhile slowed to 4.8% from 5.1%, coming below expectations for 5.0% in a Reuters survey.
