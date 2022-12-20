Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -22.2 in December















Dec 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 1.7 points in December from the November number, figures released on Tuesday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -22.2 this month from -23.9 in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -22.0.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 1.4 points to -24.4.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

Reporting by Andrey Sychev in Gdansk











