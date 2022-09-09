1 minute read
Euro zone to coordinate with ECB to fight inflation, avoid adding price pressure
PRAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will coordinate policies with the European Central Bank to bring down inflation while making sure their actions do not add to inflationary pressures, the ministers' chairman Paschal Donohoe said on Friday.
Reporting by Jan Strupczewski
