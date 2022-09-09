Euro zone to coordinate with ECB to fight inflation, avoid adding price pressure

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Irish Finance Minister and President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe rings a bell at the start of the Eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PRAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will coordinate policies with the European Central Bank to bring down inflation while making sure their actions do not add to inflationary pressures, the ministers' chairman Paschal Donohoe said on Friday.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

