Euro zone governments adding to inflation problem, ECB's Kazimir says















LJUBLJANA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone governments are spending too much to support households through the energy crisis, adding to already excessive inflationary pressures, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Thursday.

"The measures adopted at present are often far from the transitory and targeted interventions we would like to see," Kazimir told a conference in Slovenia. "Current fiscal behaviour is in my view rapidly becoming an inflationary risk," he said.

"Pretty much all the risks are currently pointing towards higher inflation," he added.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.