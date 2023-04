PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation is too high and the European Central Bank's monetary policy must strive to bring back inflation towards its 2% goal, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

Lagarde made the comments at a conference held at French elite school Polytechnique in Paris.

