Euro zone May retail sales rise 0.2% y/y

July 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on retail sales in the euro zone in May.

Volume of retail trade

% change compared with the previous month

Volume of retail trade

% change compared with the same month of the previous year

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk

