1 minute read
Euro zone May retail sales rise 0.2% y/y
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on retail sales in the euro zone in May.
Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the previous month
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the same month of the previous year
For Eurostat release, click on:
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.