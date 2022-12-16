Euro zone October trade deficit at 26.5 billion euros
Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Union statistics office on Friday released the following data on euro zone trade for October.
Euro zone trade - non seasonally adjusted data
(all figures billions euros, unless stated):
Euro zone trade - seasonally adjusted data
(all figures billions euros, unless stated):
For Eurostat release, click on:
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators
Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.