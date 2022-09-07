Euro zone Q2 growth revised up, supported by household spending

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A shopper pays with a euro bank note in a market in Nice, France, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously estimated in the second quarter, data showed on Wednesday, as household spending recovered after half of year of stagnation despite the squeeze on disposible income from spiraling inflation.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said gross domestic product in the 19 countries using the euro rose by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter and by 4.1% from a year earlier.

In mid-August, Eurostat had estimated figures respectively of 0.6% and 3.9%. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

While Germany registered nearly no growth, France expanded by 0.5% from the previous quarter and both Italy and Spain by 1.1%. Growth was strongest in the Netherlands at 2.6%.

Some countries, such as Finland and Portugal revised up their growth estimates, while Ireland and Greece reported solid expansion after having no estimates in mid-August.

Eurostat said that household spending contributed 0.6 percentage points to the euro zone growth figure after zero for the previous two quarters. Government spending contributed 0.1 percentage points and capital formation 0.2.

External trade's contribution was a negative 0.1 percentage points.

For further details of Eurostat data click on:

http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/news/news-releases

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.