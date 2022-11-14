Euro zone Sept industrial output much stronger than expected















BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production rose much more than expected in September, and the output for August was revised upwards too, data showed on Monday, helping explain the continued, though sharply slowing, economic growth in the third quarter.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial output in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.9% month-on-month in September for a 4.9% year-on-year gain.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3% monthly and a 2.8% annual increase.

The data for August was revised upwards to a rise of 2.0% on the month and 2.8% year-on-year from 1.5% monthly and 2.5% year-on-year previously.

The much stronger than expected industrial production helps explain why the euro zone still managed to grow 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period, despite strong headwinds from soaring energy prices and rising interest rates.

The European Commission expects the euro zone economy will contract in the last three months of the 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.