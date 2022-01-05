Euro zone sovereigns kick off January funding

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Italy and Slovenia kicked off the January issuance window for euro zone governments with syndicated debt sales on Wednesday.

Italy launched a new 30-year bond that will price later on Wednesday, just weeks before parliament convenes to elect a new president on Jan. 24. read more

Slovenia launched new four- and 40-year bonds, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

All will be sold via syndication, where a borrower hires banks to sell the debt directly to end investors, allowing it to raise a larger size and target a bigger investor base.

January is typically a busy window for government syndications as debt management offices look to proceed with their funding plans.

In addition to the syndicated debt sales, Germany will sell a new 10-year bond at auction, targetting 4 billion euros.

Spain will raise up to 5.75 billion euros from bonds due 2024, 2028 and 2037, as well as an inflation-linked bond due 2027.

Euro zone bond yields hovered near recent highs on Wednesday, with most 10-year benchmark yields flat to one basis point higher on the day.

Germany's 10-year yield was unchanged after rising to a new two-month high at -0.114% in earlier trading. .

Italy's 10-year yield also rose to a new two-month high at 1.23%.

Its 30-year yield touched the highest since May at 2.087% following a sharp rise on Tuesday when its bond sale was first announced.

The general rise in bond yields since the start of this year, led by the United States where 10-year yields are up 13 bps, has been attributed to investors preparing for rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

But ING analysts noted that in Europe, yields are also rising as issuance is set to pick up just as the European Central Bank's pandemic emergency bond purchases, which end in March, decline.

Given the decline in bond-buying, after adjusting for ECB purchases, UBS expects net supply of 112 billion euros this year from the 10 biggest euro area issuers, compared to minus 203 billion in 2021, the largest year-on-year increase in net supply since the ECB launched quantitative easing in 2015.

Euro zone yields are also rising as "markets are finding solace in European governments' reluctance to inflict new restrictions on their economies," the ING analysts said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.