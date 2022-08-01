Euro zone unemployment flat at 6.6% in June as expected

A waiter wearing a face mask carries a bag with milk as he walks to the restaurant where he works, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Barcelona, Spain February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone unemployment was steady at 6.6% of the workforce in June, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Monday, in line with market expectations.

Eurostat said the number of people without jobs in the 19 countries sharing the euro was 10.925 million in June, compared to 10.900 million in May and 12.882 million a year earlier.

The lowest unemployment rate was in the biggest economy Germany at 2.8% of the workforce, and the highest in Spain at 12.6%.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

