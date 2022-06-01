Euro zone unemployment unchanged at record low of 6.8%

A waiter wearing a face mask carries a bag with milk as he walks to the restaurant where he works, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Barcelona, Spain February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone unemployment was unchanged at its record low of 6.8% of the workforce in April, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday.

In absolute terms, the number of people without jobs in the 19 countries sharing the euro eased to 11.181 million from 11.277 million in March.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.