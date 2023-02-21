Euronext to appoint new CEO, chairman of Brussels branch















Feb 21 (Reuters) - Euronext (ENX.PA) said on Tuesday that it will appoint Benoit van den Hove as chief executive and chairman of Euronext Brussels, subject to approval by the supervisory board during the firm's annual general meeting on May 17.

He will succeed Vincent Van Dessel as chief executive of Euronext Brussels on July 1 and as Chairman of Euronext Brussels on Dec. 1, Euronext said in statement.

Benoit van den Hove is currently head of listing for Belgium and Luxembourg at Euronext.

Reporting by Dina Kartit, edited by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Tomasz Janowski











