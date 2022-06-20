Europe faces 'severe' risk of disorderly financial market correction: Lagarde

President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde addresses a news conference following the meeting of the Governing Council's monetary in Frankfurt, Germany March 10, 2022. Daniel Roland/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - The risk of an abrupt correction on Europe's financial and housing markets is high, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

"Risks to financial stability have perceptibly increased since the beginning of this year," she said in her capacity as the Chair of the European Systemic Risk Board, the European Union's financial risk watchdog.

"While the correction in asset prices has so far been orderly, the risk of a further and possibly abrupt fall in asset prices remains severe," she said.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson

