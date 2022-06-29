Europe needs to cut dependence from Russian gas quickly, Eni CEO says

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Europe needs to speed up its efforts to diversify its energy sources because gas supplies from Russia could stop in a few months or in one year time, the Chief Executive of Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) Claudio Descalzi said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Chatham House event in London, Descalzi said that European countries have already cut dependence from Russia since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, adding gas coming from Moscow currently accounts for around 10% of the bloc's total gas consumption.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.