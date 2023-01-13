Column: Europe weathers the storm















LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - If you're looking for economic and investment tailwinds, climate change is hardly one of them.

But the peculiar clemency of Europe's winter weather this year is proving a game changer for the region's prevailing economic and investment trends.

A halving in natural gas prices over the past month alone reflects one of the mildest winters on record in the region and takes significant sting out of the Russian gas shock that followed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Prophecies of shortages, rationing, power outages, budget stress and a deep European recession may all now prove wide of the mark - largely the result of the balmy temperatures on top of timely pre-winter European stockpiling, energy efficiency drives and industry switching to gas alternatives.

And as the worst economic fears recede, global investors are rapidly rethinking historical underweights in euro zone assets.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs economists said they no longer see a technical recession in the euro zone due to both the gas relief and China's COVID-related re-opening and they now expect the bloc's economy to expand 0.6% in 2023. They also reduced the size of their expected British contraction to 0.7% from 1%.

They are unlikely to be alone.

"One of the main sources of downside risk for economic activity in the euro zone is dissipating," said UniCredit economist Edoardo Campanella.

Campenella pointed out that about 85% of European Union gas storage capacity is still untapped - levels normally seen in October before gradually being drawn down as winter needs are met. And if the experience of 2011-2019 period is extrapolated, that could mean storage levels end the winter in April well in excess of 50% - providing a hefty buffer for next winter too.

That much is clear from gas contract prices. Not only have short-term benchmark Dutch contracts dropped more than 54% over the past month - down 72% from August peaks - but contracts for the next winter are also down by equivalent amounts.

The weird weather has played a huge part. Since the end of September 2022, average temperatures in Germany - Europe's largest gas consumer - have been 25% or 1.58 degrees Celsius above normal. And new year forecasts see the mild weather lasting another month at least.

With annual year-on-year price moves in Brent crude oil also turning negative this year, the energy squeeze is loosening considerably.

Euro zone economic surprises

Unicredit chart on EU gas storage

Euro natural gas prices plunge

WEIRD WEATHER

That's not to suggest the problem is gone. Although back below 2021's peaks, year ahead natural gas prices in Europe are still three times the average of 15 year up to the pandemic.

And the potential catastrophe of global warming more generally - with 2022 clocking in as one of the top 6 warmest years recorded on the planet - is hardly good news for anyone, at least not beyond its spur to governments, industry and the public to reduce carbon emissions and seek alternatives.

What's more, there are other worrying short term issues that come from the warm weather, such as drought and lack of snow and related damage to tourism or agriculture.

But the timing of this ambient season certainly undercut Russian economic leverage in the standoff over Ukraine and removed many of the "worst case" economic scenarios that emerged through 2022.

The resulting rethink of the relative value of Europe and its assets is already well underway and has become one of the dominant themes of the new year already.

Showing how much incoming economic numbers already exceed the prevailing forecaster gloom, European economic surprise indexes are more positive than at any stage since July 2021 and the gap between them and negative U.S. equivalents is at its widest since June.

The euro is up 14% against the dollar since September and already up 2% so far in 2023 to its highest since April. In dollar terms, euro stocks (.STOXXE) have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 20% over the last 3 months.

As an indication of just how much euro zone equities had been shunned since the Ukraine invasion and related energy shock, Bank of America's monthly survey of global fund managers showed last summer a record net underweight in euro zone equities some 2 standard deviations below long-term averages.

The final BofA survey of the year last month showed a significant reduction of that underweight to its best showing since the invasion in February - but it still remained a full standard deviation below normal.

The drop in natgas prices is a significant boom to Britain too - not only for households and industry but for also for the finances of the government, forced into a direct energy price cap subsidy during the government chaos last September.

Deutsche Bank estimates that based on forward gas and electricity curves, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt will likely end up subsidising energy bills for only one quarter in the 2023/24 fiscal year - saving about 10 billion pounds that could be used elsewhere to offset the expected recession ahead.

What the impact of the energy relief will have rising interest rates in the euro zone and Britain is more ambiguous - lower headline inflation but better overall economic demand will battle it out.

But there's little doubt Europe at large is weathering the winter storm better than most had imagined only a few months ago.

BofA chart on underweight in euro equities

Euro zone equities outperform

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters

by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD; editing by David Evans











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.