European bank stocks head for biggest drop in a month















LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Europe's bank shares sank on Friday, heading for their heaviest daily loss since March 23.

An index of euro zone banks (.SX7E) was last down 3%, and a wider index of European banks was down 2.5%, underperforming the pan-regional STOXX 600 (.STOXX) index, which fell 0.4%.

The biggest laggards in percentage terms were UK lender Natwest (NWG.L), which fell nearly 6% after reporting large outflows in the first quarter, Banco Sabadell (SABE.MC), which dropped 5.7%. Its results on Thursday beat expectations but also contained evidence of a slide in customer deposits in the first three months of the year.

Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper











