Factbox: European banks feel the heat as Turkey's currency plunges

Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken in Istanbul, Turkey November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Illustration

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkey-exposed European banks came under scrutiny once again on Tuesday as the lira slumped after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp interest rate cuts, in what analysts called a reckless and premature monetary easing.

The Turkish lira lost 11% of its value, crashing to a record low of 13.45 lira per dollar as investors panicked after Erdogan vowed to win his "economic war of independence", defending an aggressive easing cycle. read more

Shares in Spain's BBVA (BBVA.MC) fell 1.2%, to a two-month low, with the bank seen as the most exposed to Turkey.

BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) of France and Dutch bank ING Groep (INGA.AS) also do business in Turkey and may be hit by a slump in its currency. Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is in the process of exiting the country.

Spanish banks have by far the largest loan exposure to Turkey among Western lenders at nearly $63 billion, followed by banks in France, Germany, Britain, United States, Japan and Italy, data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) shows.

Here is a summary of listed European banks' Turkish exposure:

BBVA (BBVA.MC)

The Spanish lender is the most exposed to Turkey. It has commercial and small-and-medium enterprises banking businesses, as well as insurance and corporate and investment banking activities in the country, where it operates through Garanti BBVA (GARAN.IS).

Earlier this month BBVA offered to buy the rest of Garanti for up to 2.25 billion euros ($2.53 billion), taking advantage of a slide in the lira and raising fears in Turkey that foreigners might snap up assets at bargain prices. read more

In the full year 2020, its Turkey net attributable profit reached 563 million euros, making it the bank's third largest market after Mexico and Spain. That represents 14.3% of BBVA profits excluding the corporate centre.

Loans and advances to customers in Turkey were 37.3 billion euros in 2020, more than 10% of the group's total and the fourth-largest total after Spain, the United States and Mexico.

Jefferies has a cautious view on BBVA's Turkey performance. It estimates a compound annual growth rate in local currency of 13.5% in 2021-2024, versus the company's "high-teen" target. It sees an average cost of risk of around 200 basis points in the same period, above the management target of less than 150 bps.

ING (INGA.AS)

ING does wholesale and retail banking business in Turkey, where it operates through a wholly owned subsidiary.

The country generated a total income of 420 million euros in 2020, making it the Dutch bank's third-biggest market outside Europe after the United States and Australia.

Assets in Turkey stood at around 7.3 billion euros in 2020, or less than 1% out of a total of 937 billion euros.

BNP PARIBAS (BNPP.PA)

The French group operates diverse businesses in Turkey, from retail banking to leasing and insurance through various subsidiaries.

It owns 50% of the TEB Holding joint venture with local partner Colakoglu Group. BNP said the Turkish business is largely self-financed.

UNICREDIT (CRDI.MI)

UniCredit is set to exit from the Turkish market before March 2022 by selling its remaining 20% stake in local bank Yapi Kredi Bank (YKBNK.IS), under a deal with Turkey's Koc Holding announced earlier this month. read more

($1 = 0.8881 euros)

