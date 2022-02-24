European finance reacts to Ukraine conflict with emergency plans, bond freezes

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Europe's financial sector on Thursday reacted to the Ukraine conflict, with Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) saying it had contingency plans in place and Allianz (ALVG.DE) saying it had frozen its Russian government bond exposure.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. read more

Both Deutsche Bank and Allianz - two of Europe's most important financial firms - said they were ready to comply with sanctions.

Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.