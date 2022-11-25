European fur imports, production falling out of fashion

Summary

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The value of imports for fur clothing, accessories and other items in the European Union has dropped more than 60% over the past decade, animal welfare organisation Four Paws said on Friday, as it called for a ban on fur farms.

"The fur industry is in freefall, which is why the question of the relevance of an industry based on animal cruelty arises even more acutely today," Thomas Pietsch, head of Wild Animals in Entertainment and Textiles at Four Paws, said.

From 2011 to 2021, the trade value of imports in the EU slumped to $138.3 million from around $363.6 million, based on the United Nations Comtrade database.

In a push to appeal to younger shoppers, who are increasingly sensitive to ethical and environmental issues, fashion labels have committed to banning animal fur, including Prada (1913.F), Kering (PRTP.PA), Moncler (MONC.MI), Valentino and Versace.

Four Paws reported that fur production had sharply declined, to 11 million animal skins in 2021, compared with 38 million in 2018.

But if coats made entirely from fur have fallen out of fashion in recent years, it has continued to be used as a trim or in high-end handbags.

French luxury giant LVMH (LVMH.PA), which still sells fur, said in April it was partnering with Imperial College London and Central Saint Martins to develop lab-grown fur fibres.

According to Four Paws, fur also poses health risks, as evidenced by coronavirus outbreaks in mink farms which led to the mass culling of infected animals in 2020 in Denmark and the Netherlands, and prompted public outcry and demands to ban the use of animal items in the fashion industry.

"The end is nigh for fur farms," Pietsch said. "This barbaric and outdated trade has no place in our society or modern economy. There are now no arguments for it, the European Commission must finally act."

Reporting by Juliette Portala ; Editing by Mike Harrison











