European lottery group Allwyn calls off SPAC deal to list on NYSE

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 23 (Reuters) - European lottery group Allwyn Entertainment said on Friday it has called off its deal with a blank-check company that would have seen its shares list in New York, citing volatile market conditions.

Allwyn said it remained committed to joining the public markets in due course.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.