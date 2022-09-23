1 minute read
European lottery group Allwyn calls off SPAC deal to list on NYSE
Sept 23 (Reuters) - European lottery group Allwyn Entertainment said on Friday it has called off its deal with a blank-check company that would have seen its shares list in New York, citing volatile market conditions.
Allwyn said it remained committed to joining the public markets in due course.
Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
