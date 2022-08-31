European shares bounce back ahead of inflation data

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Aug 31 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Wednesday, supported by strong performances in tech stocks following a three-day selloff, with focus on regional inflation figures due later in the session.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was up 0.4%, as of 0716 GMT, snapping three consecutive days of losses. But the index was set for a monthly loss of nearly 4%.

Rate-sensitive tech stocks (.SX8P), down for three straight days on expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes globally, climbed 2.1%.

Among stocks, Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli (BCU.MI) fell 3.9% after posting its half-year results.

Dormakaba Holding (DOKA.S) slipped 2% after the Swiss security group forecast organic growth slightly above its target range, but added that the outlook applied only to the first half of the 2022/23 financial year. read more

Gains were also capped as Russia began halting gas flow via a major pipeline to the continent's largest economy on Wednesday. read more

Focus in now on euro zone inflation reading (EUHICF=ECI) for August due at 0900 GMT.

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

