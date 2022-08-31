European shares bounce back ahead of inflation data
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 31 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Wednesday, supported by strong performances in tech stocks following a three-day selloff, with focus on regional inflation figures due later in the session.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was up 0.4%, as of 0716 GMT, snapping three consecutive days of losses. But the index was set for a monthly loss of nearly 4%.
Rate-sensitive tech stocks (.SX8P), down for three straight days on expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes globally, climbed 2.1%.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Among stocks, Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli (BCU.MI) fell 3.9% after posting its half-year results.
Dormakaba Holding (DOKA.S) slipped 2% after the Swiss security group forecast organic growth slightly above its target range, but added that the outlook applied only to the first half of the 2022/23 financial year. read more
Gains were also capped as Russia began halting gas flow via a major pipeline to the continent's largest economy on Wednesday. read more
Focus in now on euro zone inflation reading (EUHICF=ECI) for August due at 0900 GMT.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.