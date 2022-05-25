European shares climb after selloff with eyes on cenbank updates

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

May 25 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, with positive data from German lifting sentiment, while investors watched for updates from central banks on monetary policy tightening amid rising fears of an economic slowdown.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.8% by 0714 GMT, buoyed by gains across all sectors. The index had tumbled 1.1% in the previous session, giving up almost all of Monday's gains.

Stocks globally recovered after a sell-off, with a gauge of Asian shares (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rising 0.4% and U.S. stock futures firming.

Utilities (.SX6P) led gains in Europe. Power company SSE Plc (SSE.L) jumped 4.4% after reporting a 23% surge in annual profit. read more

Following PMI data on Tuesday that showed resilience in euro zone business growth amid a slowdown, a survey on Wednesday showed German consumer morale is projected to inch up in June after falling to a record low in May. read more

It, however, warned of inflation crimping household spending.

Separate data from Germany showed Europe's largest economy grew in the first quarter, in line with expectations. read more

After a hawkish tone from European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde earlier this week, investors on Wednesday will be watching for minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's previous meeting to asses the thinking among policymakers. read more

Banks (.SX7P), which benefit when interest rates rise, hit a fresh one-month high and were the biggest boost to the STOXX 600.

