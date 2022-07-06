European shares climb on Just Eat Takeway.com boost

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

July 6 (Reuters) - European shares climbed on Wednesday, as Norwegian oil and gas workers called off their strike and assuaged fears of a heightened energy supply crunch, while Just Eat Takeaway.com rose after Amazon agreed to buy a stake in unit Grubhub.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was up 1.3% by 0713 GMT, a day after the strike in Norway cut oil and gas output and exacerbated worries over inflation. read more

Germany's DAX (.GDAXI) gained 1.4% after losing almost 3% in the previous session. Data showed German industrial orders grew surprisingly in May, reversing the trend after a third consecutive monthly drop. read more

Retail (.SXRP) and travel and leisure stocks (.SXTP) rose 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively, to led gains among the European sectors.

Among single stocks, Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS) jumped 14.2% after Amazon (AMZN.O) agreed to take a 2% stake in struggling U.S. meal delivery business Grubhub and said it will offer its Prime members access to the service for one year. read more

Shares of Faurecia (EPED.PA) fell 4.3% after Barclays double-downgraded its rating on the French car parts maker' stock to "underweight".

Retail sales data of euro zone is scheduled for 0900 GMT.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

