European shares drop but EDF surge limits losses

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 18, 2022.

July 19 (Reuters) - European shares tracked dismal global sentiment lower on Tuesday, although a strong performance by French power company EDF following a 9.7-billion-euro ($9.85 billion) nationalisation plan and upbeat corporate earnings limited losses.

Than pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.5% after rallying strongly in the previous two sessions.

Interest rate-hike worries heightened after sources said European Central Bank policymakers will discuss whether to raise rates by 25 or 50 points at their meeting on Thursday to tame record-high inflation. read more

Technology stocks (.SX8P) slumped 1.4% after a Bloomberg report said Apple Inc (AAPL.O) plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year in some units to cope with a potential economic downturn. read more

Rising COVID-19 cases in China, the world's second-largest economy and top metals consumer, also hit sentiment. Base metals fell, dragging European miners down 1.0%.

EDF (EDF.PA) jumped 15% after France's government said it will offer 12 euros apiece to take full control of the power company in a buyout offer that gives it free hand to run the group as it contends with a European energy crisis. read more

In earnings, drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) gained 0.2% and London-listed money transfer co Wise Plc (WISEa.L) rose 11.2% after results. read more

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

