European shares face worst quarter since pandemic-led carnage in early 2020

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

June 30 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Thursday and were set for their worst quarter since the pandemic-led carnage in early 2020, as investors became increasingly wary of a global recession in the wake of hawkish central bank actions to tame rising inflation.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was down 1.4% by 0709 GMT, with France's CAC 40 index (.FCHI) down 2.0% as preliminary official figures showed inflation climbed further from the previous month to a record 6.5%. read more

The STOXX 600 fell for a second straight day after global central bank chiefs said bringing down high inflation around the world will be painful and could even crash growth. read more

Economy-linked sectors led declines in early trading, with basic resources (.SXPP) and automobiles (.SXAP) down between 1.9% and 2.1%.

Among single stocks, Uniper SE (UN01.DE) tumbled 17.5% after the German utility withdrew its outlook for the 2022 financial year due to gas supply restrictions from Gazprom (GZAVI.MM). read more

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

