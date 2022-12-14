European shares fall on caution ahead of Fed rate decision















Dec 14 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Wednesday from near one-week highs touched in the previous session, as investors treaded cautiously ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

The region-wide STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was down 0.4% at 0814 GMT.

The index had rallied more than 1% on Tuesday as equities globally received a boost from softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data that raised hopes of the Fed shifting to smaller rate hikes.

On Wednesday, most of the STOXX 600 sectors declined. Travel and leisure stocks' (.SXTP) 1.1% fall led the slide, followed by tech stocks (.SX8P), which slipped 0.8%.

Energy (.SXEP) was a bright spot, rising 0.3%, while banks (.SX7P) also gained.

TUI, the world's largest holiday firm, swung to a profit in its last financial year. Still, London-listed shares of the company were down 4.8% to be the top losers on the STOXX 600.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; editing by Uttaresh.V











