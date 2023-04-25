European shares fall as investors weigh key earnings















April 25 (Reuters) - European shares dropped on Tuesday as investors scrutinised more corporate earnings and weighed comments by European Central Bank policymakers on the outlook for interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was down 0.4% by 0718 GMT, with mining (.SXPP) and banking shares (.SX7P) shedding 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively, while the food and beverages index (.SX3P) rose 0.2%.

Banking sector jitters came back to the fore after U.S. lender First Republic Bank (FRC.N) said its deposits tumbled more than $100 billion last quarter and that it was exploring options such as restructuring its balance sheet.

UBS Group (UBSG.S) lost 2.8% after the bank set aside more money to draw a line under its involvement in toxic mortgages, dealing a heavy blow to its first-quarter profit.

ECB's Philip Lane told a French paper that the central bank will need to raise interest rates again at its policy meeting next week, while board member Isabel Schnabel told Politico that a 50 basis points rate hike is not off the table.

Nestle (NESN.S) rose 1.6% after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales.

U.S. heavyweights Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Google-owner Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) will report results later in the day.

Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











