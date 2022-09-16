European shares fall at open as recession risks weigh

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Sept 16 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, as recession warnings and bets of a large interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week knocked down sentiment.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 (.STOXX) index slid 1% moments after the opening bell, staring at declines of more than 2% for the week.

All major European sectoral indexes were lower, as of 0711 GMT, with travel & leisure (.SXTP) leading the declines.

The World Bank said late on Thursday that the global economy might be inching toward a recession as central banks aggressively tackle sticky inflation, adding to concerns prevailing ahead of the Fed meeting next week. read more

The International Monetary Fund said it expected a slowdown in the third quarter, while warning that some countries were expected to slip into recession in 2023. read more

Ailing German gas importer Uniper SE (UN01.DE) tumbled 9.4% to the bottom of the STOXX 600, as it struggled to keep up with costs after the sudden stoppage of a major natural gas pipeline by Russia earlier in the month. read more

