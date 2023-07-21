European shares flat as energy firms counter tech drag

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 20, 2023. REUTERS/Staff

July 21 (Reuters) - European shares were muted on Friday, as a slump in technology stocks following software maker SAP's downbeat forecast was offset by gains in energy companies, which tracked oil prices higher.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) held steady at 463.72 points by 0707 GMT and was set to post a slim 0.6% gain for the week.

SAP (SAPG.DE) fell 4.8% a day after the business software maker trimmed its full-year outlook for key cloud sales.

Europe's technology sector (.SX8P), already the biggest decliner among major sectors this week, fell 1.6%.

Energy firms (.SXEP) gained 0.7% as oil prices edged higher, with investors assessing chances of further stimulus from China.

Swedish steelmaker SSAB (SSABa.ST) slid 13.4% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after reporting a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly earnings, while Lonza (LONN.S) dropped 7% after the Swiss contract drug manufacturer cut its full-year outlook.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar

