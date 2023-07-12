European shares gain ahead of key US inflation data

German share price index DAX board is seen at Frankfurt's stock exchange
The German share price index DAX board is pictured at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

June 12 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Wednesday in the run-up to the release of key U.S. inflation data which will determine whether the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its monetary policy tightening.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was up 0.3% by 7:07 GMT.

The U.S. data, scheduled to be released at 1230 GMT, is expected to show the consumer price (CPI) index moderated to 3.1% year-on-year in June after May's 4% rise.

A sharp slowdown in inflation could fuel bets that the Fed might end its market-punishing rate hikes after July.

Technology stocks (.SX8P) were the top gainers among European sectors as shares of semiconductor firms, including ASML Holding (ASML.AS) and Infineon (IFXGn.DE), rose between 0.8% and 2.2% after Jefferies raised its price target on the stocks.

Among individual stocks, Norway's largest bank DNB (DNB.OL) opened 1.1% lower even as its second-quarter profit topped expectations, helped by a robust economy and higher interest rates.

Reporting by Matteo Allievi in Gdansk and Amruta Khandekar in Bangalore; Editing by Sohini Goswami

