European shares gain on boost from miners; Generali shines

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 30, 2023. REUTERS/Staff

July 3 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Monday as further evidence of weak growth in China supported hopes of a policy stimulus, while Generali jumped after Delfin was authorized to hold an over 10% stake in Italy's biggest insurer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was up 0.2% by 7:03 GMT, kicking off the second half of the year on positive note after notching solid gains in the first six months.

Miners (.SXPP) gained 1.1% as most metal prices rose on hopes that China's government will deliver a stronger economic stimulus package after a survey showed the country's factory activity slowed in June.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) jumped 4.3% after Italy's insurance regulator said it had authorized investor Delfin to hold a stake of over 10% in the company.

Tesla's Frankfurst-listed shares advanced 4.9% after the EV maker beat second-quarter delivery estimates.

Investor focus was on Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from the euro zone due later in the day.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

